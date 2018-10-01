Donegal Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final Recap

The Semi-Final pairings for the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Senior Football Championship have been confirmed following the Quarter-Final ties which were played over the weekend.

On Saturday October 6th, Naomh Conaill and Glenswilly face off in a repeat of the 2014 DSFC Semi Final. Throw-in at MacCumhaill Park is at 7pm.

On Sunday October 7th, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny is the venue when MacCumhaills, who are in the semi-finals for the first time since 2004, take on All County League Division 1 Champions and Championship favourites Gaoth Dobhair. That one gets underway at 4.30pm.

Donegal Championship winning player and manager with St Eunan’s Brendan Kilcoyne has been looking at the semi final pairings with Highland’s Oisin Kelly…

 

You can recap all the weekend’s action below with reaction from the weekend’s winning camps.

