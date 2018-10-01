Concern over lack of social housing projects underway in Donegal

Serious concern has been raised over a lack of social housing projects underway in rural Donegal.

Donegal County Council has stated that two applications currently have Part 8 approval in Glenties while there’s one at the same stage in Inishowen.

One house was also constructed in the Letterkenny area in 2016 with the local authority saying that it will continue to consider applications.

Cllr Martin McDermott says this is further proof that people are being pushed out of rural Donegal into more urban areas: