Beachgoers warned of ‘serious hazard’ at Greencastle

There are genuine fears that someone will be injured in what’s been described as a ‘serious hazard’ on a beach in Greencastle.

It’s been reported that a hole about 4ft deep has emerged near the shore in recent weeks however it’s understood to be well concealed with water, giving the illusion that it’s quite shallow.

The issue has been highlighted to Donegal County Council and it says that it will continue to monitor the situation.

While acknowledging the Councils efforts, concerned resident Enda Craig says its simply not good enough: