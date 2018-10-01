Amy Boyle Carr to miss Ireland’s UEFA Qualifiers

Ireland WU19s have suffered an injury blow ahead of the UEFA Women’s Under-19 Championship Qualifying Round with news that Ireland WNT international Amy Boyle Carr will miss the three games due to injury.

The Sion Swifts midfielder has been replaced Galway WFC’s Aoife Thompson for the matches against Lithuania, Faroe Islands and Ukraine.

“Amy came into camp carrying an injury. She had a fitness test before we travelled to Lithuania. It’s very disappointing that she wasn’t able to travel”, Ireland WU19 Head Coach Dave Connell revealed on Monday morning.

Despite the loss of the Donegal women, Connell has said the preparations have gone well and that the team “are looking very sharp” ahead of the Lithuania tie.

Ireland WU19s go into Group 8 as top seeds, with hosts Lithuania the lowest-seeded team in the four-team group.

Fixtures – Qualifying Round, Group Eight

02/10 – Republic of Ireland v Lithuania, SRC Alytus, Alytus – 4pm

05/10 – Republic of Ireland v Faroe Islands, Marijampole Stadium, Marijampole – 1pm

08/10 – Ukraine v Republic of Ireland, Marijampole Stadium, Marijampole – 2pm