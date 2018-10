Almost €56,500 has been allocated to youth projects in Donegal.

Letterkenny Youth Information Centre, the Youth Development Scheme, The Deck Youth Development Project, the Daybreak Programme and the Youth Outreach Project are all to benefit from a share of the funding allocated by the Department of Children and Youth Affairs.

In welcoming the funding, Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher praised the groups for their voluntary work throughout the County.