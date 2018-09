Ulster lost to Munster 64-7 in the Pro 14 on Saturday evening in what was their first loss of the campaign.

In local rugby, the All-Ireland League Division 2C saw City of Derry beat Tullamore while Omagh lost to Ballina. In Division 2A Rainey lost to Barnhall while there were wins for Letterkenny and Strabane in Rugby Championship 3 and wins for City of Derry and Enniskillen in Rugby Regional West.

Alex McDonald reviewed the weekend’s rugby action on Sunday Sport…