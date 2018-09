It was a 7 point win for Glenswilly last night as they beat Four Masters to progress to the semi-finals of the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Senior Football Championship.

0-12 v 0-05 was the final score in a game that saw Glenswilly lead by 0-07 v 0-01 at the break. The second half saw a tighter contest but Glenswilly were still the better side and claimed a reasonably comfortable victory.

After the match, Michael Murphy gave his thoughts to Tom Comack…