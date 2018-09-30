Donegal Junior League Results 30 September 2018

Brian Mc Cormick Area Shield Finals
Ballybofey United 4 v Donegal Town 4
(Ballybofey won 3-2 on Penalties)
Convoy Arsenal 3 v Curragh Athletic 2
Cranford United 1 v Keadue Rovers 2
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Kildrum Tigers 4 v Rathmullan Celtic 3
Milford United 0 v Castlefin Celtic 2
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Gweedore Celtic 2 v Drumoghill F.C. 3
Lagan Harps 1 v Drumkeen United 4
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Copany Rovers 2 v Whitestrand United 6
Glenree United 1 v Deele Harps 1
Letterbarrow Celtic 4 v Gweedore United 0
Raphoe Town 4 v Dunkineely Celtic 0