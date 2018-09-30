Donegal Football Championship Semi-Final Draws

The draw for the Semi-Finals of the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Football Championships have been made.

In the Senior Football Championship, it’s a repeat of the 2014 final when Naomh Conaill take on Glenswilly. In the other semi-final, MacCumhaills, who are in the semi-finals for the first time since 2004 take on Championship favourites and 2018 All-County League Division 1 winners Gaoth Dobhair.

In the Intermediate semi-finals, it’s Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon v Naomh Columba, and St. Naul’s v Glenfin.

Oisin Kelly has a full roundup of all the Donegal Football Championship draws…