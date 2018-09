Cockhill Celtic had a 4-1 win over Fanad United in their FAI Intermediate Cup clash on Sunday.

Mark Moran hit the back of the net twice while Gerard McLaughlin and the in-form Bart Wesolowski scored one apiece.

In the only Ulster Senior League game on today, Letterkenny Rovers were 3-1 winners over Swilly Rovers. Luke Nelis opened the scoring for Letterkenny and it was a BJ Banda brace that sealed the win.