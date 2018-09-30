6th Derry SHC title in a row for Slaughtneil

Slaughtneil have won their sixth Derry SHC title in a row with a 2-12 v 0-10 win over Banagher at Owenbeg today.

They now go on to face Ballycran of Down in the Ulster Semi-Final on October 28th.

In in Derry IHC Final today, Swatragh were one point winners over Ballinascreen in a game that finished 0-17 v 2-10. Swatragh wil face either the Antrim of Fermanagh champions in the Ulster Semi-Final.

The Junior final today saw a draw between Eoghan Ruadh and Na Magha. That one finished 2-06 v 0-12 and will be replayed Wednesday 10th of October.