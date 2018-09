Motorists around Letterkenny are advised of an incident on the Port Road causing delays.

It’s reported a Garda patrol car and another car were involved in a minor collision just off the Pole Star roundabout at some time around 10.30am this morning.

It’s believed the inbound lane off the Polestar roundabout is closed and traffic is being diverted.

No one has been injured in the incident.

A further Garda presence is on scene and motorists are advised of potential heavy delays in the area.