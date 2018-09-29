Quigley looking forward to ‘great test’ against Hernandez

Jason Quigley is set to put his NABF Middleweight Title and his unbeaten professional record (14-0, 11 KO’s) on the line when he faces off against Freddy Hernandez (34-9, 22KOs) at Fantasy Springs on October 18th.

The Ballybofey boxer’s clash with Hernandez is the main event of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN card. Hernandez is an 18-year veteran who has fought several top-five rated fighters and champions including Erislandy Lara, Andre Berto and Demetrius Andrade and will prove to be one of Quigley’s toughest tests to date.

Quigley joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday to discuss the build to the bout…