Pramerica has launched the 2019 Spirit of Community programme, which recognises and honours voluntary projects sponsored by the company.

The emphasis this time is on student volunteering, with the hashtag “Get Out There” being used to encourage students to become more active in their communities.

Andrea Mc Bride is Vice-President of Systems at Pramerica – She says with almost 1,500 employees in Letterkenny, it’s important that the company is active in the community: