Irish Water to commence work in West Donegal next week

Work is due to commence on Monday in West Donegal as part of Irish Water’s €12 million replacement and rehabilitation project for the county.

Work will initially start on the new water line from Meenaleck to Ranafast and will involve the decommissioning and replacement of ageing water mains.

The utility says; replacing ageing water mains and service connections will reduce the instances of bursts and water outages and help ensure a reliable supply of water.

Councillor Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says while these works are welcome, it is essential that an adequate water supply is delivered for the whole of the county: