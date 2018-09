There are three games left in the Tyrone SFC Quarter-Finals with Ardboe v Trillick, Killyclogher v Omagh St. Enda’s and Errigal Ciaran v Coalisland.

On Friday night Edendork continued their good run as they overcame Galbally 0-15 v 1-10 to book their place in the semi-finals.

Former three time All-Ireland winning goalkeeper Pascal McConnell joins Tom Comack to cast an eye over the three remaining Tyrone SFC Quarter-Finals…