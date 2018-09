The Derry Hurling Championship Finals are all on tomorrow, Sunday 30th September at Owenbeg.

12 Noon sees the Junior decider between Coleraine and Na Magha, the Intermediate final is at 1.45pm between Ballinascreen and Swatragh while it’s Banagher taking on Slaughtneil in the Senior Hurling Championship final which throws in at 3.30pm.

Sports Editor of the Co. Derry Post joins Tom Comack to run the rule over the Derry SHC, IHC and JHC finals…