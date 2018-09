MacCumhaills are through to the semi-finals of the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure DSFC following their 2-10 v 0-13 win over St. Michael’s today.

Goals proved to be the difference today as Martin Gallagher and Marty O’Reilly finding the back of the net, as well as Oisin Gallen scoring five points for the winning side.

Oisin Kelly spoke with MacCumhaills manager Bernard McGeehan after the match…