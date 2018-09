Institute lost out to Crusaders today in the NIFL Premiership by four goals to one.

Crusaders took the lead through Rory Patterson but Jamie McIntyre equalised for ‘Stute. Goals from Jordan Owens, Colin Coates and Jordan Forsythe sealed the win for Crusaders.

Eamonn McLaughlin reports for Highland Radio…

After the match, Eamonn spoke with Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin and Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter…