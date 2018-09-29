Cork 20 Rally: National title on the line as Eves is out

Day One of the Cork 20 Rally has come to an end and with both Sam and Josh Moffett not competing, it means Josh will claim the Irish Tarmac Championship.

In the National Category, Kevin Eves was leading the rally and the championship today but suffered mechanical failure after Stage 5 which meant he had to withdraw from the rally.

That now leaves the door open for John Bonner to push tomorrow to try and claim the National title as he currently sits third, 26.7 seconds off the leader Frank Kelly.

JR McDaid is second, 18.7 seconds off Kelly.