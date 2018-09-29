Concern raised over disrepair in some Council owned homes

Concern has been raised over the current state of disrepair and outdated fittings in some Council owned homes.

Donegal County Council has stated that it is currently engaging with the Department in relation to the need for financial support for condition surveys to be carried out on its housing stock.

It’s hoped that the surveys would lead to a reduction in repair requests on an ad hoc basis.

The local authority also says that the maintenance of its housing stock will continue to be a priority in preparing Budget 2019.

Cllr. Adrian Glackin hopes that the issue is dealt with in a more efficient manner going forward: