Athletics Northern Ireland Awards for Finn Valley AC last night

Three Finn Valley AC members were winners at the Athletic Northern Ireland Awards last night in Belfast.

Sommer Lecky claimed the award for Junior Athlete of the Year following her fantastic season which saw her claim a World Junior Silver Medal as well as a Commonwealth Youth Games Gold Medal and Record.

Another award was for Junior Performance Coach of the Year, which was won by Niall Wilkinson, who guided Lecky to her medals.

The other award won by Finn Valley AC was the Official of the Year award, which was won by Tom Thompson.