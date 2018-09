Two people have been rescued by local fishing men near Ballyhoorisky Point off Fanad after their small fishing vessel sank.

Rescue services were tasked to the scene by the Coast Guard after the alarm was raised at around 3:30pm this afternoon.

Mulroy Coast Guard and the Coast Guard helicopter were at the scene and assistance was also requested from the Lough Swilly Lifeboat.

The operation was stood down when it emerged the pair had been rescued by a local fishing boat.