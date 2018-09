There are further calls on Minister John Halligan to conduct a full root and branch review of the current school transport model.

The issue was raised at the latest sitting of Donegal County Council with Cllr Michael McBride saying that system is simply not work and has totally failed rural Donegal.

The Council is to write to the Minister requesting a review take place.

Cllr. McBride says while local representatives can voice concerns, it’s down to the Government to address the issue: