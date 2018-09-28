Minister Michael Ring promises more rural development funding

Rural and Community Development Minister Michael Ring says he’ll be announcing further funding for Donegal under Clar, the Town and Village Scheme and the LIS scheme in the coming weeks.

Mr Ring is in the county today for a number of engagements – He’s already met with senior officials from Donegal County Council, and is now touring West and South West Donegal.

On the issue of LIS funding, Minister Ring told Highland Radio News he appreciates that there is a need for more investment.

This morning, he announced almost €42,000 for a wheelchair accessible vehicle to serve health centres and clinics in Gweedore, the Rosses and Cloughaneely……….