McHugh declines Cope challenge to post office debate

The Government Chief Whip has been challenged to a public debate by Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher over the proposed closure of post offices.

Deputy Gallagher has hit out at the Donegal Minister after he failed to attend numerous public meetings on Post Offices throughout the county over the last few months.

According to Deputy Gallagher, Minister McHughs statement has brought nothing new to the table other than the original appeals process.

Responding, Minister McHugh believes Deputy Gallagher should be using his position in a more proactive way:

Deputy Gallagher says past decisions should not deflect from the current issue: