Jason Quigley to defend NABF title on October 18th

Jason Quigley (14-0, 11KOs) will defend his NABF middleweight title against Freddy Hernandez (34-9, 22KOs) at Fantasy Springs on October 18th.

Quigley-Hernandez will be the main event of the Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN card.

Quigley says he’s ready for Hernandez – and ready to defend his belt.

“I’m ready for anyone,” Quigley said.

“This is my belt now – and I’ll beat anyone who tries to take it from me.

“It was vacant when I won it – but now it’s mine and it has a place in my home.”

Hernandez is an 18-year veteran who has fought several top-five rated fighters and champions including Erislandy Lara, Andre Berto and Demetrius Andrade.

The Mexican recently upset former Mexican Olympian Alfredo Angelo.

Quigley is excited to return to action following a sixth-round KO of Daniel Rosario in Boston.

He said: “I’m excited now to get back to business and to get back into the ring again. This is back to business and back to climbing the ladder again.”

Quigley is well accustomed to fights at the Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino in Indio, California. He has won five bouts at the venue, including his defeat of Glen Tapia in 2017 to claim the NABF strap.

Quigley said: “Donegal plays home matches at MacCumhaill Park and Quigley plays in Fantasy Springs! It’s like a home away from home for me. The fans are outstanding, I love everything about Fantasy Springs”.

Quigley and his team are not looking past Hernandez but his management team, Sheer Sports, says that this fight is only just the beginning for the unbeaten Irishman.

Lyle Green, VP of Sheer Sports said: “With every fight, we get one step closer to a World Championship.

“The goal has always been for Jason to be a World Champion. He has the tools, determination and the desire to execute on our goals”.

Quigley, who trains under Dominic Ingle in Sheffield, England, agrees.

He said: “Each fight I learn a little more from opponents who have fought at a high level for many years.

“I will be champion and these are the building blocks that will allow me to achieve my goal of becoming World Champion”.