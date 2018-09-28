Injury rules Toland out of Ireland Friendly

Republic of Ireland women’s boss Colin Bell has named an 18 player squad for a friendly against Poland in Ostroda on Tuesday October 9th.

Donegal’s Tyler Toland has been ruled out due to injury.

She sustained the Knee injury in the final game of the World Cup qualifying campaign against Northern Ireland.

Milford’s Amber Barrett is named among the four forwards for the game.

Shelbourne striker Emily Whelan has been called up for the first time with Sophie Perry and Ruesha Littlejohn returning from injury.

Cork City’s Zara Foley also receives a call-up after impressing in the recent Women’s Under 17 friendly matches against the Czech Republic whilst Reading goalkeeper Grace Moloney keeps her place in the squad.

Tyler Toland has been ruled out of the friendly with an injury sustained in the final game of the World Cup qualifying campaign against Northern Ireland.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad v Poland

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (Brighton and Hove Albion), Grace Moloney (Reading)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Sophie Perry (Brighton and Hove Albion), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg).

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (NC Courage), Aislinn Meaney (Galway Women’s), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Ruesha Littlejohn (London Bees), Zara Foley (Cork City), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne).

Forwards: Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United), Rianna Jarrett (Wexford Youths), Amber Barrett (Peamount United), Emily Whelan (Shelbourne).