Fianna Fail to insist on Mica redress in upcoming Budget

Fianna Fail say they will insist a redress scheme for Mica affected homeowners in Donegal be included in Budget 2019.

A meeting was held in Dublin yesterday with members of the Mica Action Group, Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin, the party’s Housing Spokesperson, Darragh O’Brien and Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue.

Following the meeting, the Mica Action Group say they view the commitment given by Fianna Fail as a further step in the fight for redress.

Deputy Charlie McConalogue says it is vital a provision for homeowners affected by the defective block issue is made in the upcoming budget: