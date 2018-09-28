Donegal Minister gives hope to vulnerable post offices

The Government Chief Whip says a commitment has been secured with An Post that they will consider business cases for transferring post office services to a retailer in any area where the postmaster or postmistress has opted for voluntary retirement.

Minister Joe McHugh is now urging interested retailers to make a business case for retaining Post Offices.

However, West Donegal Councillor Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig has given Minister McHugh’s statement a cautious welcome.

In a statement, Minister McHugh said he understands concerns regarding the future of post office services but wants to reassure people that where other business people and retailers express an interest in retaining a post office in any of the locations affected by post office closures An Post will discuss with them the possibility of them taking over the service.

In response, Councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig cautiously welcomed the Ministers comments and said it was stated at a public meeting in Dobhar that there was only one way to save the post offices and that was to make submissions to those who were conducting a review of An Post’s decision.

He added that the Government is now saying postal services must be viewed as a business and called for an end to the Government treating people as an economy and instead to start respecting them as a community.