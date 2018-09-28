Council urged to think differently about its housing stock

The local authority is being urged to think differently about its housing stock after figures revealed that almost 90 dwellings have been vacant for more than six months.

While over 30 of these houses are either ready for letting or work being finalised, there are some cases where offers were refused.

A further 36 houses still require various levels of refurbishment works while the remaining 18 are in rural or low demand locations.

Cllr Jack Murray says it’s imperative that these properties be sold on quickly and the money used to buy houses in more desirable areas: