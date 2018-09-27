Yvonne Bonner signs rookie AFL contract in Australia

Donegal Gaelic Football star forward Yvonne Bonner has joined the Giants AFL side in Sydney on a rookie contract for the 2019 season.

The Glenfin women will follow in the footsteps of Cora Staunton by becoming the second Irish women to sign for the Giants.

Bonner told the club website – “For this to actually come true, it’s like a dream, I suppose, to know that I’m the next Irish girl to come out after Cora,”.

“I play full forward back home for Donegal, so I’ll play quite similar. It’ll just take a while to get used to the different ways of marking and stuff like that.”

Bonner missed last weekend’s Donegal Senior Final as Glenfin secured back to back titles. This weekend Glenfin play Lurgan in the Ulster Championship.

She was also among the list of nominations released this week for the 2018 Ladies All Stars.

GIANTS AFLW Head Coach Alan McConnell identified Bonner at the recent CrossCoders trial in Melbourne, which saw Bonner and 17 other athletes from six countries take part in a camp to test their abilities in a bid to be drafted or rookie-listed.

“It’s fun, it’s great for our footy club and exciting for our playing list to add more talent like this,” McConnell said.

“In the Gaelic game she plays a similar role to that of a forward, a goal-kicking forward.

“Because of her endurance she plays a bit higher, (so) she’s probably more of a traditional centre half-forward in that sense.”