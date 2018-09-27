Waiting list at Letterkenny University Hospital ‘out of control’

The Government has been heavily criticised after news that the number on the Outpatient Waiting List at Letterkenny University Hospital is almost twenty per cent higher than this time two years ago.

The data was compiled by the National Treatment Purchase Fund and shows that the number of patients awaiting treatment now stands at 15,326.

The figures have also revealed that the numbers who’ve been waiting 18 months or more for treatment, now stand at 2,562.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says the situation is completely out of control: