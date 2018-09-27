TII urged to prioritise safety works on Letterkenny to Lifford Road

Transport Infrastructure Ireland is being urged to prioritise safety works at Tullyrap on the N14 Letterkenny to Lifford Road.

The stretch has been identified as an area of major safety concern by Donegal County Council, with Cllr Gerry Crawford saying Storm Ali last week again demonstrated the danger in the area when the road was blocked for a time by fallen trees.

Over the summer, the TII carried out substantial monitoring on the Tullyrap stretch after indicating it would be carrying out safety works.

Cllr Gerry Crawford says that process should be fast tracked: