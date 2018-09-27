Taoiseach told Lyme Disease prevalent in Donegal

The Taoiseach has told the Dail that Chronic Lyme Disease is a controversial diagnosis.

Leo Varadkar was responding to a question put forward by Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue who called for clarity on protocol for diagnosing Lyme Disease.

The call was reiterated by Deputy Pearse Doherty who, speaking at a Lyme disease rally outside Leinster House yesterday, said for some time there has been a marked increase in the number of reported cases of the disease, with evidence suggesting the problem appears to be particularly acute in certain counties including Donegal.

Speaking in the Dail yesterday, Deputy McConalogue told the Taoiseach a better service for people who suffer with Lyme Disease is provided: