Shortage of nurses highlights need to address on pay – INMO

A senior INMO official in Donegal says there is a major problem recruiting nurses at the moment, and that will not be resolved until the government addresses the issue of pay and conditions.

Speaking on the Nine ’til Noon Show, Maura Hickey said the process of securing approval for extra nurses from the Department of Health is excessively bureaucratic and cumbersome, and when approval is eventually secured, hiring nurses can be difficult.

She says an extra €3,000 for nurses recruited since pay for new entrants was restricted in 2011 would be nowhere near enough………