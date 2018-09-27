Shock after elderly man left waiting over an hour for ambulance

It’s been claimed that an elderly man living close to Letterkenny University Hospital had to wait for over an hour for an ambulance after taking a fall yesterday evening.

It’s understood that the 84 year old fell outside his home in an estate not far from the hospital and wasn’t able to go inside to wait for the ambulance to come.

Neighbour Siobhan came to his assistance, raised the alarm and waited with him until paramedics arrived.

Speaking on the Nine Till Noon Show today, Siobhan described her shock and frustration over the incident: