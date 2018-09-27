Reported sighting of missing Rhonda O’Loughlin

Gardai have confirmed that there has been a reported sighting of missing 34 year old Rhonda O’Loughlin.

Gardai say Ms O’Loughlin was seen at around 1:30pm on Sunday last, in the vicinity of Bridgetown, Laghey, walking in the direction of the N15, Donegal Town to Ballyshannon Road.

She is described as 5ft 5′ in height, of a slim build with brown/auburn coloured hair and was last seen wearing a red top, grey tracksuit bottoms and distinctive pink footwear.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardai at Ballyshannon on 071 9858530.