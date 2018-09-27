New figures show further increase in Donegal rent prices

The average rent for new tenancies in Donegal for the second quarter of this year is €558, up 1.9% compared to the previous quarter.

According to the Residential Tenancies Board’s latest Rent Index, nationally the annual growth rate from April to June this year was 7.6%, up from 6.9% in the previous quarter.

The national standardised average rent was €1,094, an increase of €77 year-on-year.

Figures released by the RTB show that the standardised average rent in Donegal for the second quarter of 2018 was €558, the second lowest figure in the country after Leitrim, and up from €523 in the same period of 2017, a year on year increase of 6.7%.

Donegal recorded a 2.3% share of new tenancies between April and June of this year.

The report also showed that standardised national average rent for new tenancies in the county is down just over 6% from an all time high of €596 10 years ago.