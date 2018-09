It’s hoped repair works on the Ivy Bridge in Cloghan can begin in the near future.

The bridge was closed last week after the sidewall of the bridge collapsed.

Its believed a contractor is to be appointed in the coming weeks to rebuild the fallen section with the hope that the bridge will be reopened before Christmas.

However, Cathaoirleach of the Stranorlar Municipal District Councillor Patrick McGowan says a long term solution is vital: