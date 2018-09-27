Health Minister again urged to reopen Short Stay Ward at LUH

Minister Simon Harris has once again been urged to reopen the Short Stay Ward at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty, speaking in the Dail earlier today, spoke of how it is scandalous that there is a ward lying empty at the hospital due to the Government’s failure to provide the necessary funding to reopen the ward while today, there are 27 people waiting on a bed there.

It comes as figures from the NTPF released earlier revealed that the number on the Outpatient Waiting List at Letterkenny University Hospital is almost twenty per cent higher than this time two years ago.

Deputy Doherty today, called on the Health Minister to provide the funding to alleviate the overcrowding at the hospital: