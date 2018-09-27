Donegal crews to battle for Irish Tarmac Modified title

The sixth and final round of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship – Cork 20 International Rally will take place this weekend based around the town of Macroom.

With neither Josh nor Sam Moffett entered for the event, this confirms Josh Moffett as the Tarmac Champion for 2018 as he can no longer be caught, taking the title from his brother who was the 2017 champion and who will finish the season as runner up.

The Modified Championship is still to be decided, but Kevin Eves still holds the advantage in his Toyota Corolla by eight points over John Bonner. Both drivers have already dropped scores this season so will gain points with a finish on this round.

While Eves holds a nice advantage, he can’t afford any slip ups as the entire top six championship drivers have entered and can take points from him if he hits trouble.

Third placed J.R. McDaid has appeared on each round so far and will be targeting second overall in the championship. Jason Roche in fourth and Stephen Bawn in sixth place have also been strong supporters of the championship and can all improve their placing.

Kyle McGettigan has really turned up the pace over the past few rounds and has edged Bonner for points on the last two events and will fancy his chances of taking top points here.