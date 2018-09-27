Council criticised for clampdown on illegal signage

A Donegal County Councillor believes planning enforcement letters sent in relation to illegal signage is a huge waste of Council resources.

Figures provided by the local authority have revealed that 144 letters over illegal signage have been sent to businesses across Donegal during 2017 and 2018.

Cllr Paul Canning says there’s a sense of unknown with Brexit on the horizon and businesses should be allowed to thrive by any means possible.

Cllr Canning believes that where appropriate, people should be able to promote themselves: