Donegal County Council has passed a motion calling for the local authority to honour the long-standing contribution made to public life by the late Cllr Sean McEniff.

The Council is to consider some sort of recognition for the late Cllr with the naming of a place, road or street in his honour already being suggested.

It’s to be further explored by the Donegal Municipal District.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan, who put forward the motion, says it’s important that it comes to fruition: