Amy Boyle Carr named on Ireland Squad for Euro Qualifiers

Republic of Ireland WU19 Head Coach Dave Connell has named a 20-player squad ahead of the UEFA European Championships Qualifying Round.

Sion Swifts’ Amy Boyle-Carr who both made her senior international debut during the World Cup qualifying campaign is included.

Ireland play Lithuania on the 2nd October and then the Faroe Islands on the 5th and the Ukraine on the 8th of next month.

“We’re really looking forward to the games and should provide a really difficult test for us as we look to qualify for the Elite Round,” said Connell.

“We’ve looked at the teams and they’ve all made progress over the last year or so, so there will be no easy games and it’s important we’re at our very best from the first minute of the first game.

“We’ve got some fantastic experience in the squad with the likes of Heather Payne, Amy Boyle-Carr and Isabel Atkinson all capped at senior level but they’ve got to make sure they apply themselves in the same way at this level. We’re delighted to welcome Tiegan Ruddy back into the squad after her recent move to America and I’m really looking forward to working with the squad over the next three matches.”

Republic of Ireland WU19 Squad

Goalkeepers: Erica Turner (UCD Waves), Rachel Kelly (Shelbourne LFC).

Defenders: Tiegan Ruddy (CCSU Blue Devils), Aoife Slattery (Wexford Youths), Sadhbh Doyle (Galway Women’s), Roisin McGovern (UCD Waves), Leah Brady (Galway Women’s), Doireann Fahey (Wexford Youths), Rachel Baynes (Galway Women’s).

Midfielders: Megan Mackey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Lucia Lobato (Galway Women’s), Heather Payne (Peamount United), Amy Boyle Carr (Sion Swifts), Chloe Singleton (Galway Women’s), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne), Sinead Donavan (Galway Women’s), Ciara Fowler (Bankstown City Lions, Sydney).

Forwards: Carla McManus (Kilkenny United), Louise Masterson (Peamount United), Alannah McEvoy (Shelbourne).

Fixtures – Qualifying Round, Group Eight

02/10 – Republic of Ireland v Lithuania, SRC Alytus, Alytus – 4pm

05/10 – Republic of Ireland v Faroe Islands, Marijampole Stadium, Marijampole – 1pm

08/10 – Ukraine v Republic of Ireland, Marijampole Stadium, Marijampole – 2pm