12 people had to be moved from a apartments in Coleraine last night after a suspected arson attack. It happened at an apartment bloc at the junction of Beresford Court and Long Commons.

East Derry MLA Caoimhe Knight has praised the emergency services who attended the scene for their professionalism, and is urging the Housing Executive and other bodies to ensure peoplke are given aleternative accomodation where necessary.

She’s urging anyone with information to assist the police.