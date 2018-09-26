Secondary Schools XC Results

The annual Secondary Schools Cross Country event was held today in the grounds of Finn Valley A.C.

This was an opportunity for students to test their athletic prowess against their peers from across the county and beyond and for some it will be their first competition since graduating from Primary to Secondary level.

The response from the teachers/team leaders of the 23 schools that engaged was very positive.

Place Race: 1st Yr Girls 800m School

1 Cara McLoughlin Thornhill College, Derry

2 Julianne Reynolds Loretto Convent, Letterkenny

3 Amy Boner Loretto Convent, Letterkenny

4 Ella McGlinchey St Columba’s College, Stranorlar

5 Ella Black Loretto Convent, Letterkenny

6 Hannah Wade Thornhill College, Derry

Team Result

1 Loretto Convent, Letterkenny

2 Thornhill College, Derry

3 Crana College, Buncrana

Place Race 1st Yr Boys 1000m School

1 Conor Murphy St Columba’s College, Stranorlar

2 Caolan Sweeney Abbey Vocational School, Donegal

3 Ben O’Donnell Deele College, Raphoe

4 Ryan Jones Coláiste Na Carraige, Carrick

5 Noah Duplessis Coláiste Ailigh, Letterkenny

6 Robert Rankin Foyle College, Derry

Team Result

1 Coláiste Na Carraige, Carrick

2 Deele College, Raphoe

3 Finn Valley College, Stranorlar

Place Race 2nd Yr Girls 1000m School

1 Sarah Bradley Loretto Convent, Letterkenny

2 Hannah Murray St Columba’s College, Stranorlar

3 Chloe Shiels Loretto Convent, Letterkenny

4 Sophia Byrne Thornhill College, Derry

5 Katie McGhee Coláiste Ailigh, Letterkenny

6 Ellie Rankin Foyle College, Derry

Team Result

1 Loretto Convent, Letterkenny

2 Coláiste Ailigh, Letterkenny

3 St. Marys College, Derry

Place Race 2nd Yr Boys 1200m School

1 Oisin Kelly Loretto Community School, Milford

2 Pat McDaid Loretto Community School, Milford

3 Evan Keown Loretto Community School, Milford

4 Michael Rafferty Dean Maguirc College, Carrickmore

5 Christopher Murray St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny

6 Declan Doherty St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny

Team Result

1 Loretto Community School, Milford

2 St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny

3 Dean Maguirc College, Carrickmore

Place Race 3rd Yr Girls 1200m School

1 Niamh Carlin Magh Ene College, Bundoran

2 Savannah Timoney Abbey Vocational School, Donegal

3 Nuala Bose Loretto Convent, Letterkenny

4 Sara O’Neill Foyle College, Derry

5 Katelyn Doherty Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana

6 Camilla Jedrusik St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar

Team Result

1 Loretto Convent, Letterkenny

2 Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana

3 St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar

Place Race 3rd Yr Boys 1500m School

1 Sean McGinley St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny

2 Jack Holian Errigal College, Letterkenny

3 Oisin Toye Deele College, Raphoe

4 Alex Doherty Foyle College, Derry

5 Jude McCrossan Deele College, Raphoe

6 James Gallagher St. Eunan’s, Letterkenny

Team Result

1 St. Eunan’s, Letterkenny

2 Deele College, Raphoe

3 Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana

Place Race 4th, 5th, 6th Yr Girls 1500m School

1 Mia McCalmont Abbey Vocational School, Donegal

2 Karen Gallagher Mulroy College, Milford

3 Lily Tourish St. Marys College, Derry

4 Anna McGinley Thornhill College, Derry

5 Gemma McFadden Loretto Community College, Milford

6 Kitty McNulty Abbey Vocational School, Donegal

Place Race: 4th, 5th, 6th Yr Boys 2000m School

1 Ben Carr Loretto Community College, Milford

2 Aiden Connolly Mulroy College, Milford

3 Aaron Quinn St. Columba’ College, Stranorlar

4 Wilson Craig Royal & Prior, Raphoe

5 Carl McGinley Royal & Prior, Raphoe

6 Kieran Moore Loretto Community College, Milford

Team Result

1 Loretto Community College, Milford

2 St. Columba’ College, Stranorlar

3 Magh Ene College, Bundoran