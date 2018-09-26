Ryan McHugh takes break under medical advice

Ryan McHugh has been ruled out for the rest of the year and will not take part in any football until 2019 on medical advice.

The Kilcar man has indured a difficult period having sustained a blow to the head in a challenge game against St Vincents in Dublin.

He was also ruled out for six weeks following the Kildare National Football League game earlier in the year with concussion.

The All Star hasn’t featured in any of Kilcar’s group games in the Donegal Senior Football Championship this month.

He met with the doctor again this week and under medical advice Ryan will not play for the rest of the year.