Pressure is mounting on Minister Halligan to address school transport issues in Donegal.

It follows public meetings in Termon and Muff this week where concerns were heard over the high number of eligible pupils in the county who are currently without school transport to the two secondary schools in Milford and the national school in Gleneely.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn is to raise the issue with Minister Halligan in the Seanad later this morning: