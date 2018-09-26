Plans to facilitate supply from Fullerton Dam to Letterkenny criticised

A Donegal County Councillor has hit out at Irish Water over a proposal to facilitate a supply to Letterkenny from the Eddie Fullerton Dam.

Cllr Paul Canning says a complete upgrade on pipework in South Inishowen must be carried out first before any such plan is considered.

The area has been subject to numerous bursts in recent years with previous calls on the utility to carry out the necessary work.

Cllr Paul Canning believes that if the proposal were to proceed, current poor infrastructure would result in even more residents having what he termed ‘an inadequate supply’: